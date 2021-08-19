No New Taliban: Afghanistan Bleeding Just Beyond Media Gaze in Kabul

Is there a 'new' Taliban in the seat of power in Afghanistan after almost two decades of American-backed 'democracy'? How does the 'Northern Alliance' revived and led by Amrullah Saleh and General Dostum in Panjshir intend to counter Taliban's power-grab? Is Taliban ready to moderate its stance with respect to women's rights and minorities?

The only people that can give credible answers to these questions are those who belong to the Afghan soil and understand the complexity of this nation. The Quint spoke with Frud Bezhan, a journalist with Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). He covers Afghanistan and Pakistan, with a focus on politics, the Taliban insurgency, and human rights. Covering the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan through his network of local reporters, Bezhan is clear about what Taliban rule means for the country.

Below is a select, edited excerpt from this exclusive interview: