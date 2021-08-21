Taliban Is Back. But Where Will It Get the Money To Survive?

One of the defining images of the fall of Kabul has to be that of the Pakistani Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan, sitting peacefully with the Chinese Ambassador over a cup of tea, even as Afghans desperately looked for ways to leave the country. Beijing chose to go public on its interaction with a Taliban delegation in July, as well it might. After all, it was also among the first to offer investments to the first Taliban government in 1999 and reach out to Mullah Omar. As China’s Foreign Minister made clear, Beijing never had designs on Afghan sovereignty, remaining publicly on the sidelines, while using Pakistan to keep an eye on which way the wind blew.

Despite the promised investments of over $3 billion in the Mes Aynak copper mines in 2007, and later roads, railways, and oil commitments, very little has actually fructified, not just due to violence, but also due to Chinese attempts to cut a better deal. Afghanistan is not a priority in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), despite the eulogising from Global Times. Neither does China give anything for free. The much-touted China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), for instance, has just PKR 600 mn in grants for federal projects, compared to PKR 60,000 mn in loans in its FY2019 budget. China will certainly get priority clearances, but its businessmen, who have propelled investment offers earlier, are hardly likely to opt for a country that will remain unsettled for the foreseeable future.