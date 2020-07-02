MoD Approves Procurement of 21 MiG-29, 12 Sukhoi Jets From Russia
“The total cost of these projects would be Rs 18,148 crore,” stated the Defence Ministry.
The Ministry of Defence on Thursday, 2 July, approved a proposal to acquire 33 new fighter aircraft from Russia, including 12 Su-30MKIs and 21 MiG-29s, along with upgradation of 59 existing MiG-29s.
“The total cost of these projects would be Rs 18,148 crore,” stated the Ministry, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and congratulated him on the success of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the victory in the Second World War, as well as for the successful completion of the vote on constitutional amendments in Russia.
‘Stress on Closer Ties to Battle Post-COVID-19 Challenges’
Both of them took note of effective measures undertaken by the two countries to address the negative consequences of the novel coronavirus and agreed on the importance of closer India-Russia ties for jointly addressing the challenges of the post-COVID-19 world.
“They agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral contacts and consultations, leading to the annual bilateral Summit to be held in India later this year,” the MEA noted in a statement.
PM Modi also conveyed his keenness to welcome President Putin to India for the bilateral summit.
Putin also thanked PM Modi for the phone call and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries in all spheres.
Putin to Remain Russian President Till 2036
Russians have granted President Vladimir Putin the right to stay in power until 2036 by voting overwhelmingly for constitutional changes.
Official results published on Thursday, after 99.9 percent of ballots had been counted, showed that Putin, who has ruled Russia for more than 20 years either in capacity of a president or prime minister, had won the right to run after the current term ends in 2024 for two more six-year terms.
On 24 June, Putin and leaders of foreign nations witnessed a grand and colourful military parade at the famous Red Square in Moscow.
Russia ushered in the belated 75th diamond anniversary of 'Victory Day', which was postponed from 9 May owing to COVID-19 outbreak.
Every year, Russia and former Soviet Union republics commemorate the sacred day by laying wreaths and flowers as a tribute to the heroes, many of them unknown, who paid with their lives to earn the victory and defend freedom for all.
(With inputs from ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.