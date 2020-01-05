1920s vs 2020: How Life in India Has Changed ... Or How It Hasn’t

Ah, 2020 — the beginning of a new decade and a good time to look back on how far we’ve come as a country.

So much of life in 2020 now seems mundane and everyday, but a century earlier, the things we take for granted now were only imaginary at best in 1920: a free country, or the conveniences of technology, like mobile phones, which make it easy to call a loved one.

1920 India was a different world. An undivided India, in the throes of a revolution against the British Raj, with new technology like the tram and silent films making a mark.

Throughout the country, there was a sense that things were in churn. But how did daily life in India circa 1920 compare with life in 2020?

How would you travel? What would you read in a newspaper? What would your favourite theatre play?