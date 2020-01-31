Are You a ‘Good’ Indian? Here is Sant Kabir’s Take On Identity

While the debate on who is or can be an Indian rages on, and lines are laid down outlining ‘good’ versus ‘anti-national’ Indians, let us hark back to our iconic figures, whose legacy continues to remind us that it is perhaps most important to be a ‘good’ person.

On 28 June 2018, the Prime Minister of India visited the twin shrines of Kabir in Maghar on the occasion of his 500th death anniversary. Apart from announcing the foundation of a 24 crore ‘Sant Kabir Academy’, he offered flowers and laid chaadars at the Sant Kabir Samadhi and Sant Kabir Mazaar which lie cheek by jowl with each other.

One of the PM’s official tweets on the occasion said this: “Some groups do not desire peace and development, but rather strife and discord. They think that creating an atmosphere of discontent and hostility will lead to political gains. The truth is that these people are disconnected from ground reality. They have no understanding of the nature of this country which believes in Sant Kabir, Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb [Ambedkar].” (translated from Hindi by the author)