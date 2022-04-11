Imran Out: The Real Hero of the Pak Political Circus Is the Helicopter

With what transpired in the last two days in my country, Pakistan, I propose a shocking sequel to Midnight in Paris by the name of “Midnight in Pakistan”. The country’s people, system and Twitter memes were on steroids. The events unfolded at a breakneck speed, and at one point in time, my meme stock started depleting. If you are not a serial meme-er, you wouldn’t understand the gravity of this situation. Wondering how Pakistan went on steroids and involuntarily suggested possibly the most entertaining political drama to Netflix? Join me as I walk you through the story without any reference to boring legalities and emotional remarks.

It was 2 April, a fine Sunday where we all were expecting to have a vote on the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly.