What Durga Pujo 2020 Taught Me About Prayer, Life & Celebration

So yes, sitting on one’s moral high horse or one’s South Delhi/South Kolkata chaise lounge (take your pick) and sermonising the masses to stay home during Pujo is all very well – but let us not be tone deaf. No, I am not suggesting we crowd the streets. Instead, how about the State and civil society (like Pujo committees) coming together to strictly enforce masks and physical distancing at festival sites?

And lastly, let’s not forget the hardships of so many this year, and try and enjoy a more sober Pujo; not the usual techni-colour dreamscape of georgette and gold.