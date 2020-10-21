Durga Pujo 2020: Six Ways To Have Corona-Free Fun This Year

It’s that time of the year again, when we all wake up and sleep to the sound of dhaak. Now, the coronavirus is a reality so Pujo will be different this year. But, as Hero used to say (from the cheap fantasy series, not Uttam Kumar), "Bhakti hi shakti hai!"

So, we hope you have one notun jama for each day of the Pujo, because we at The Quint are here to tell you how to take puro pujor moja, without putting yourself at risk.