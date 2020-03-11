Caution: Here’s How You Should Not Be Dealing With Coronavirus
A tattoo can be your hourly reminder to wash your hands.
A tattoo can be your hourly reminder to wash your hands. (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Caution: Here’s How You Should Not Be Dealing With Coronavirus

Quint NEON
What Do You Meme

The coronavirus scare is currently at its peak and advisories are being sent out left, right and centre. From forwards released by the esteemed WhatsApp University to other misinformation rampant on social media, everyone has something to say. The misinformation, as well as the disease COVID-19 itself, needs to be fought but not in the way this article suggests. Read on to find out exactly what you should not do to keep corona at bay!

Desperate Times Need Desperate Measures

Hey! Just to be clear, we aren’t suggesting you get a tattoo. 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Drink Corona to Fight Corona

Not like I needed another reason to drink but...  okay! 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

*Googling Symptoms of Corona*

Stay away from me, will you? 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Silver Lining and All That

Wait, what? Can I officially stay at home?! 
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

