Chinese Coronavirus Whistleblower: ‘The Dog It Was That Died’

Its lockdown on a cold day in the Shimla hills. There’s not a soul in sight. No construction workers at the house that threatens to take away half the view from my porch, no tourists blaring loud music or littering the hill with plastic, not even the villager walking down the slope with his umbrella hooked on his shoulder.

Only the mountains rise above the empty silence, only the clouds move at their own pace. Far away, towards Kulu, the snows rest in eternal peace. Close below my window the apricot blossoms are out and the first plum blossoms are now showing their blushing face. The bees are busy; the daffodils smile undisturbed.

A pair of turquoise birds have found a favourite perch on the leafless branches of the apple tree. Nature is proud and unconquered and man is humbled, huddling inside, hiding behind masks from an unseen family, washing hands bloodied with the guilt of over-reach, the guilt of playing God.

Only an opthalmologist, a man who knew all about seeing things, Dr Li Wenliang of Wuhan saw it coming.