China, A ‘Victim’ of Biological Warfare, Wouldn’t Unleash COVID-19

Presumably, Japan planned to attack San Diego, on the southwestern coast of USA, with biological weapons on 22 September 1945. However, before they could execute their plan, the US obliterated Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic bombs, forcing Japan to surrender.

When the Soviet forces, advancing to liberate China, approached Harbin, Unit 731 tried to cover up all traces of its crime. The Japanese poisoned all the prisoners, intending to burn them and bury the ashes in a large pit. However, the panic-stricken executioners were unable to burn the corpses completely. They pulled out the half-burned corpses, separated the flesh from the bones, burnt the flesh to ashes and pulverised the bones in a machine. Finally, the main buildings were destroyed with explosives.