An Indian Pokémon Fan Remembers Why He Wanted to ‘Catch ‘Em All’

The year is 2003. The internet is dial-up, the television is cable, and it’s too hot to go outside. So you switch on the TV and punch in the familiar channel number that takes you to good old Cartoon Network. And that’s when you see it – a new show, with a strange name that will go on to become a big part of your childhood – Pokémon.

That was how the journey started for me, and for a lot of 90s and early 2000s kids. Come hell or high water, every day at 4 PM, like clockwork, the TV would be switched on, and the latest episode of Pokémon would be watched with wide-eyed wonder.