Should Arvind Kejriwal Tie with Congress or BJP to Go National?

In order to further expand its footprint, AAP is already planning to contest local elections and make inroads. This strategy appears to be logical next step after Delhi win, however if Kejriwal wants to realize his dream of becoming India’s PM, this organic growth strategy will take very long time with lesser probability of success. Kejriwal may have to really think radically to accelerate his journey to occupy the PM chair. Here are couple of outlandish proposals which he can consider for perusal to rapidly catapult himself to the PM seat.

Option 1: Merge the AAP with the Congress and become national president of the Congress Party: India’s grand old party is in shambles and struggling to find a motivating and strong leader. Rahul Gandhi has failed spectacularly, and Sonia Gandhi is unable to resolve the leadership crisis which has doomed the party.