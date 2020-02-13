How Can AAP Learn From Past Mistakes and Expand Beyond Delhi?

62 out of 70! The Aam Aadmi Party was voted to power in Delhi for its third term since 2013, with a landslide 62 out of 70 seats and over 54 percent vote share.

The AAP rode to victory on a welfare-oriented campaign, while the BJP, who was seen as the main opposition, won the remaining 8 seats, campaigning on politics of polarisation and promises of “punishing the protesters of Shaheen Bagh”.

The Congress, however, failed to win even a single seat.

With this sweeping victory, has the AAP cracked the equation to spread its roots in other parts of India? Can it successfully negotiate national politics? What does AAP need to keep in mind if it hopes to expand its base across India?

Today we’ll find out.