100 Years of ‘Abol Tabol’ & the Magic of Nonsense: The Mad Genius of Sukumar Ray

The goose and the hedgehog, not following grammar

Formed Hedgehogoose Corporation, only last summer.

The seagull told tortoise, “Come on, let’s have some fun

And make Tortoiseagull the largest merger under the sun.

Cockatiel-headed lizard had a diet problem that may look silly

How could he give up eating worms switching to green chili?

Goat had a hidden agenda; he always had this idea in mind

To form a joint venture, for which flamingo was a good find.

The giraffe was really tired of roaming around in the prairie

He yearned to gang up with the eagle, a thought really eerie.

Is it the mad-cow disease? the heifer asks herself loosely

I wonder why the wretched rooster follows me so closely.

The whalephant is in doldrums; he isn’t really full of glee

While elephant loves the jungle, whale yearns for the sea

A lack of horns gave the leopard a severe manic depression

Growing antlers was the cure, thanks to deer’s contribution.

Nonsense

Come all of you packed with whims

Riding on a carriage full of dreams

Come on all crazies chasing a fantasy

Clashing the cymbals hard around rims

Go to a place of genuinely weird songs

Where no tune is ever right or wrong

Travel to a place with blow of the wind

Let your mind float a distance long.

Crazy curious minds wander around

Dancing all the way without any care

Come on in and do the real grotesque

No code or rule can hold you back here

With bizarre moves and flawed decisions

We paint the land red, make the bells chime

Come on everyone and make some errors

In a land of absurdity laced with rhyme.

Michael Heyman, scholar and writer of literary nonsense and children’s literature, and a professor of literature at Berklee College of Music, is full of praise for Abol Tabol.

“After the 1923 publication of Sukumar Ray’s seminal book of Bengali nonsense literature, Abol Tabol, nobody dared to translate it into English. Bengalis tended to revere Ray’s masterful, layered language and cultural clout as sacred—a kind of perfect, and perfectly impenetrable (to an English speaker) literary play. It would take Ray’s son, the famous author and filmmaker Satyajit, to break that taboo with his small, limited-run translation of his father’s book, in 1970.”