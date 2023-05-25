ADVERTISEMENT

ChatGPT Remakes Every Karan Johar Film In The Style Of Anurag Kashyap And More

Have you ever wondered what 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' would look like, if it was directed by Rohit Shetty?

ChatGPT Remakes Every Karan Johar Film In The Style Of Anurag Kashyap And More
No matter what comes to your mind when you think of Indian filmmaker Karan Johar, here's an indisputable fact: his films have left an indelible mark on Hindi Cinema. But have you ever wondered how a KJo film would look like, if Anurag Kashyap decided to remake it?

As the movie maestro turns fifty one today, we decided to ask our trusty chatbot, ChatGPT to remake all of Karan Johar's iconic films in the style of nine eminent Bollywood filmmakers.

From Student Of The Year to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, here's how these 9 KJo films would look like, if the man behind the camera would be replaced by Vivek Agnihotri, Zoya Akhtar and others.

This article is a part of 'AI Told You So', a special series by The Quint that explores how Artificial Intelligence is changing our present and how it stands to reshape our future. Click here to view the full collection of stories in the series.

1. Student Of The Year by Anurag Kashyap

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by Rohit Shetty

3. Ghost Stories by Nandita Das

4. My Name Is Khan by Vivek Agnihotri

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by Vikramaditya Motwane

7. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna by Zoya Akhtar

8. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil by Prakash Jha

9. Bombay Talkies by Anubhav Sinha

