Gandhi’s Death Anniversary: Is Ahimsa Losing to Godse’s Hate & Violence?

At their Meerut office, statues of Godse and his co-killer Narayan Apte, are worshipped every year on 15 November, the day they were hanged. They even have a Godse temple in Gwalior. And it’s no surprise that hating Muslims and Christians is their other pastime.

Their Vice President Sadhvi Deva Thakur said Muslims and Christians must undergo forced sterilisation to control their population. Their general secretary Munna Kumar Shukla claimed that it was legal to attack a church.