Dear PM Modi, Why Do You Tolerate Narsinghanand, Why No Action Against Hate?
Why does PM tolerate Narsinghanand? Because he's India's top Muslim hater, organises Hate Sansads for fellow haters?
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Yeh Jo India Hai Na... here it is still a mystery, why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi tolerate Yati Narsinghanand?
Narsinghanand – for whom Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse is a hero. A man who repeatedly abuses Gandhi.
"Godse is like a god to us. I worship Godse. We are alive because of Godse. Godse gave his life for us. Godse is a symbol of truth, justice and courage. Is he (Gandhi) capable of being the father of the nation? He is a traitor. It is unfortunate that politicians still bow before Gandhi."Yati Narsinghanand, Mahamandaleshwar, Juna Akhara
We Are Waiting for Our PM to Act Against Hate
Narsinghanand repeatedly abuses Gandhi, whom India and Modi revere.
"Every Indian was motivated to believe that they could be a part of India's freedom struggle. This was Mahatma Gandhi's biggest contribution. The path that Bapu showed us, can never be wrong."Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Reason #1: Narsinghanand is India's top Muslim hater. He organises 'Hate Sansads' for fellow haters.
Reason #2: Communal polarisation is an election strategy. Fear and hate towards Muslims, apparently, brings the Hindu vote together. And Narsinghanand creates this fear and hate.
So, he has to be tolerated. It seems he can't be arrested or told to shut up. But, Yeh Jo India Hai Na, we are waiting for our PM to act against Hate.
