Wrote Emergence & 2 More Films With Sushant in Mind: Anand Gandhi

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi, known for his films such as Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad, recently announced his new project Emergence which is based on a pandemic. The filmmaker had written the script back in 2015 and one person he was sure he wanted to cast was Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor was very eager to work with Anand and were in talks with him regarding the project.

The Quint spoke to the filmmaker, who told us how Sushant’s death has been a personal loss and how he is still trying to come to terms with it.