It’s About Time We Let Sushant Singh Rajput Rest In Peace

Exactly a month ago, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death shook the country. His friends, family, colleagues, fans.. everyone seemed to mourn his loss deeply. As they should. But a lot of what has happened in the aftermath of Sushant’s death has been chaotic and unruly.

The news cycle in today’s day and age is pacier than ever. One day we’re talking about a rich, powerful public figure being accused of sexual assault, the next day we’ve moved on to the next trending topic. Yet how is it that even a month after a Bollywood actor’s unexpected demise, we can’t keep ourselves from speculating and dissecting the event? What is this desperate urge to rewrite and twist another person’s narrative and what’s the reason for it?