Pegasus Spyware: What Is It & Should You Worry?

(This story was first published on 31 October 2019 and has been republished from The Quint's archives after publication of reports under the 'Pegasus Project', revealing how journalists, political leaders, activists and others may have been spied upon by the Israeli-made spyware Pegasus.)

WhatsApp might tout itself as a secure messaging platform, but even that hasn't saved it from being affected by spyware called Pegasus.

Pegasus, which has been developed by an Israel-based technology firm known as NSO Group, allows the hacker access to the phone's camera, microphone, files, photos, and even encrypted messages and emails. Basically, the entire phone. And remember that it affects both Android and iOS devices.