Here’s How You Can Tell If Your Phone Has Pegasus Israeli Spyware

(This story was first published on 31 October 2019 and has been republished from The Quint's archives after publication of reports under the 'Pegasus Project', revealing how journalists, political leaders, activists and others may have been spied upon by the Israeli-made spyware Pegasus.)

WhatsApp might tout itself as a secure platform, but even that hasn’t helped its users from being attacked by the Pegasus spyware said to have been developed by an Israeli cyber technology firm.

A report in The Indian Express says the attack seems to have been targeted towards journalists, lawyers, Dalit activists, and at least two dozen academics. Chances are there could be more.

Pegasus is believed to allow anyone access to your phone’s files, messages, images. Basically, everything!



So, is there a way to know whether you have been affected by Pegasus? What happens if you have been compromised? We explain.