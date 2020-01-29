The Quint Registers 2 Wins at the Vdonxt Awards 2020
We’re glad to announce that The Quint has won two awards at the 4th edition of the Vdonxt Awards 2020, India’s largest convention for those who live by the promise of digital video, held on 29 January, 2020 in Mumbai.
This comes right after The Quint’s 3 honours at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards held earlier this month.
Here are the awards won by The Quint at the Vdonxt Awards 2020:
1. News and Features - Is She a Terrorist? Asks Mother of J&K’s Youngest Pellet Victim
Producer: Vatsala Singh (Silver)
2. News and Features - Chhattisgarh Election: Village that Inspired ‘Newton’ Still Awaits Change
Story by: Neeraj Gupta
