The Quint Wins 3 Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards

In the category ‘Uncovering India Invisible’, Asmita Nandy and Meghnad Bose were awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for their documentary ‘The Making of Lynchistan’. With an aim to report from ground zero, while amplifying the voices of those who have been systematically silenced, the short film took a deep-dive into the ‘organised crime’ of mob lynchings in India.