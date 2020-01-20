The Quint Wins 3 Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards
Three of The Quint’s special reports won the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards.
Poonam Agarwal’s relentless coverage on electoral bonds, Asmita Nandy and Meghnad Bose’s documentary ‘Lynchistan’, and Shadab Moizee’s documentary on the kin of those who went missing during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, five years on, received the recognition.
Award for ‘Investigative Reporting’ for Electoral Bonds Coverage
Poonam Agarwal’s relentless coverage of the electoral bonds scheme — from hidden unique alphanumeric codes on the bonds to debunking the government’s claim of donor anonymity — bagged the Ramnath Goenka Award in the ‘Investigative Reporting’ category. The coverage has been recognised for its investigation of an issue of public interest, and has been applauded for its originality and impact.
Award for ‘Uncovering India Invisible’ for ‘Lynchistan’
In the category ‘Uncovering India Invisible’, Asmita Nandy and Meghnad Bose were awarded the Ramnath Goenka Award for their documentary ‘The Making of Lynchistan’. With an aim to report from ground zero, while amplifying the voices of those who have been systematically silenced, the short film took a deep-dive into the ‘organised crime’ of mob lynchings in India.
Award for ‘Hindi Journalism’ for Muzaffarnagar Riots Follow-up
Shadab Moizee’s documentary on the kin of those who went missing during the Muzaffarnagar riots, five years on, won us the award in the category of ‘Hindi Journalism’ for its excellence, depth, quality, and impact.
Our four journalists were presented with their respective awards at a ceremony in New Delhi, whose chief guest was President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.