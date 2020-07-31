Our Relation Beautiful, But Not Normal: Shakuntala Devi’s Daughter

Speaking to The Quint, Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerjee, played by Sanya Malhotra in the film, said that while her relationship with her mother was beautiful, it was anything but normal. The film delves not just into the story of the mathematician, who earned the moniker ‘the human computer’, but also into the relationship she shared with her daughter.

The director spoke about how she had to tone down the story for the film because Shakuntala Devi lived a life full of drama. “Bollywood is not ready for it,” her daughter remarked.

Anupama also spoke about opening up about the hard times she and her mother went through, and how it had been difficult for her at the outset.