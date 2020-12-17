Shakti Bill: ‘Implement Existing Laws First’, Activists Tell Govt

Coming under fire from women’s and child rights activists across the state, the Maharashtra government on Monday, 15 December, decided to refer the Shakti Bill to a joint select committee.

But where did the legislature that sought to curb violence against women and children go so wrong? On multiple counts, say activists who list out some of the glaring problems with the Bill.

The three key criticisms of the Bill are that it proposes an enhancement in the punishment for rape, gang rape and penetrated sexual assault against children by including death penalty. It stresses upon the presumption of consent and lays out an unrealistic time frame for investigation in a case and its trial.

To understand these The Quint spoke to Women’s Rights Lawyer Veena Gowda, TISS’s Programmes Coordinator Aarthi Chandrasekhar and Lawyer and Child Rights Activist Maharukh Adenwalla.