Will Continue to Raise Voice for Rape Survivors: Nirbhaya’s Mother
After a seven-year-long battle for justice, Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts were hanged to death on 20 March 2020.
Eight years after the brutal Nirbhaya gang rape and murder that shook the nation, the victim’s mother Asha Devi on Wednesday, 16 December, said that while her daughter has been delivered “justice,” she will continue to fight for rape victims and survivors.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Devi said:
“Justice has been delivered to my daughter. But it doesn’t mean that I will sit in silence. I’ll continue to fight for justice to all rape survivors. Everyone together needs to raise their voice against rape.”
After a seven-year battle, Nirbhaya’s rapists Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed for assault on 20 March this year.
She added that government and courts must introspect on why it took so long to get “justice.”
“It has been eight years today since the heinous crime against my daughter was committed. Our case was clear and still it took eight years to get justice. The government and courts need to think about why it took so long, and make changes to the laws,” she said.
Soon after the execution of the four convicts, who were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail Devi said that justice was delayed, but not denied, and added then too that she and her husband would continue their fight for justice for India's daughters.
Crimes against women has risen by 7.3 percent in the last one year alone. The 2019 NCRB data shows that India reports 87 cases of rape every single day.
