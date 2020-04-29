Expert Analysis: What’s Next for India’s Young Workforce?
Video Editor: Varun Sharma
In an exclusive chat with The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia, Teamlease Chairperson Manish Sabharwal explains which sectors will continue to suffer and challenges that employers will face.
Sabharwal compares employees to rivers, saying that they will have “no capability if there is no flow”. He goes on to say that there will be a major disruption in salaries.
During the lockdown, the lack of customers will affect the revenue coming in, and thereby the consequent salaries of employees because “shareholders don’t pay salaries, customers do.”
But he goes on to add that, “There will be a spike in salaries if the lockdown ends in May since many people have gone home. In commercial activity centres, there will be a shortage of manpower, so people will be hired at a higher salary.”
