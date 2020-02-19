1967: When India Fought China to Restore Its Self-Respect And Won

In 1967, India fought a battle against China to restore its self-respect and protect its land and won. The 1967 battles of Nathu La and Cho La pass changed the Indo-China political dynamics forever. But why has this resounding victory, which was achieved after India’s disappointing defeat at the hands of China in 1962, been forgotten?

In his book, ‘Watershed 1967: India’s forgotten victory over China’, army veteran Probal DasGupta explores these unanswered questions.