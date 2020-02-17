China Focus: Epidemic and Economy, Understanding and Response

However, to understand the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on China’s economy and the world, we must attach importance to the public panic, market fluctuations, and scientific prevention and control of the epidemic at the same time.

Efforts must be made to minimise the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on China’s economy, to ensure the health and safety of people, and to guarantee the successful completion of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020).

First, scientific prevention and control of the epidemic must be strengthened. The focus of the work for the first half of 2020 remains epidemic prevention and control. We can never adopt a casual attitude and must make sure that the situation is stable.

It is necessary to mobilise the whole society, ensure governments at all levels take due responsibilities, and strengthen coordination among different departments, regions, communities, and social organisations.

An effective mechanism for quarantine and isolation as well as epidemic prevention and control should be formed. Supplies of medical and epidemic prevention products and infrastructure should be increased as soon as possible.

Research and production of medicine for infected patients should be enhanced. In one word, we should make all-out efforts to wipe out the epidemic in the first quarter of 2020 and to minimise its adverse impact.

Second, we must increase effective supply and stabilise prices. The coronavirus outbreak happened during the Chinese New Year period. Most factories and some shops were closed for the festival. Besides, due to public panic in some areas, the prices of some food and epidemic prevention supplies soared.