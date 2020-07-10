Vikas Dubey's Encounter Doesn't End Police-Goon-Neta Nexus in UP

In 2017, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, newly elected Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said in Ayodhya that the 'Ram Rajya' dream in UP would be fulfilled by 2019. We are halfway through 2020, people awaiting 'Ram Rajya' have to face 'Goonda Raj' instead.

Where policemen are being overpowered by criminals and not the other way round, where the police-criminal-neta nexus makes headlines, where journalists are scared to publish facts, where a student, who files an assault complaint, has to go to jail, there the janta is bound to ask, 'Janab Aise Kaise?'