Coercive Measures Never Work: Poonam Muttreja on UP's Population Bill

The draft of the proposed Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021 released by the Uttar Pradesh government has drawn a lot of criticism recently.

The Bill proposes to put in place a two-child policy to avail government benefits.

While the draft bill has incentives for those with two or lesser kids, there are disincentives for those with more. If you have more than two kids you will be debarred from applying for government jobs, recieving subsidies or contesting local body polls. If you are already a government employee, the implementation of this policy would mean that you will be barred from getting promotions.