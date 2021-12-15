'They Hit Sisters Too': Church Attacked in Rohtak Alleging Religious Conversion
Visuals show the police trying to resist several people from entering the church amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev."
Amid increasing attacks on the Christian community in several parts of the country, a mob of Hindu right-wing groups on Thursday, 9 December, forcefully tried to enter a church in Haryana's Rohtak alleging religious conversions.
Visuals of the incident show the police trying to resist several people from entering the church amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev.'
Prashant Moses, one of the promoters of the church, said that the right-wing members blocked the road that leads to the church.
"They blocked the road that leads to the church. They sat there and started singing bhajans, we don't mind that. The police provided full security to the church. But their people attacked the cops and misbehaved with them. They also hit the sisters of the church and threatened the volunteers with life," he said.
"They are accusing Christians of paying people to convert. There are 100 people present here, how many would I be able to pay? Please check my bank accounts," he added.
"We tried to stop them. Our demonstration was peaceful. We did not want to create ruckus, the Hindu religion does not teach you to be violent. But the police did not let us enter. When our people tried to enter, the police started heckling them and also resorted to lathi charge. We are not against any religion, but a few people from our community went there to get converted for petty riches," Sahil Maggu, a member of the Hindu Sangathan told The Quint.
The associate pastor of the Church had informed the police beforehand about a possible demonstration.
A case has been filed in the matter.
