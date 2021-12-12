Caught on Camera: Man With Machete Chases Priest Inside Church in Karnataka
Father D'souza can be seen trying to move away as he spots the intruder.
On Saturday, 11 December, a man was caught on CCTV camera, entering a church in Belagavi, Karnataka with a machete and chasing Father Francis D'souza, the church-in-charge.
Father D'souza can be seen trying to move away as he spots the intruder, but he follows him for a bit, before fleeing later.
The footage also shows the 30-year-old man carrying a wire.
According to NDTV, security has been provided at the church and an investigation has been initiated after a complaint was filed.
J A Kanthraj, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bangalore has called the incident "dangerous and disturbing".
This latest attack against minorities in Karnataka, comes shortly before the Assembly Winter Session is set to begin, where a Bill which prevents religious conversion is to be tabled.
The bill has been opposed by Opposition parties and minority religious groups, especially the Christian community.
Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai had said that the state will table a law against religious conversions after meeting with 30 Hindu religious leaders in September, 2021.
