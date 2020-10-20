Why Hasanpur, Plans to Vanquish Modi, Nitish: Tej Pratap Tells All

With the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls just around the corner, the Modi-Nitish duo is going all guns blazing to enjoy another term in the state. However, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won’t make that journey easy. Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu’s sons and the two faces of the party, are also leaving no stone unturned in their election campaign.

Amidst all this, The Quint spent a day with Tej Pratap Yadav as he campaigned, to find out why he chose Hasanpur over Mahua as his constituency, and how does he plan to take the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) alliance down.