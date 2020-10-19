‘Fight Bihar Polls Sans Alliance’: Pappu Yadav Dares Nitish Kumar

The Quint caught up to Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) president Pappu Yadav, who has been made the chief ministerial candidate from the Progressive Democratic Alliance, ahead of the Assembly polls that are scheduled to take part later this month.

JAP has struck an alliance with Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party, the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).