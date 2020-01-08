Teen With Autism Missing Since Oct, Kin Alleges Police Negligence

It has been over three months since 16-year-old Tarun Gupta went missing from his home in South Mumbai’s Colaba area. Tarun has autism and has vision and speech impairment. At about 10:30 am on 1 October 2019, Tarun started dancing in an election rally and ended up at CST station with them.

When he didn’t return home by afternoon, his parents set out to find him.