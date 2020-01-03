Hyderabad Techie Goes Missing, Remains Untraced Even After 9 Days

Speaking to TNM, the investigating officer Surendar Reddy, inspector with the Gachbowli police station, said that the police have formed two teams to trace Rohitha’s whereabouts, "As she has not taken her phone, we are finding it difficult to trace her. We have CCTV footage where she is getting down from the auto and crossing the road, apart from this we don’t have any information.”

“At home, my father is devastated and my mother is somehow holding on, I have to appear strong for the sake of it," says her brother. “If anyone has any details about her or her whereabouts, they can reach out to me on 9032422274,” Parikshith adds.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)