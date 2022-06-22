'Don't Play Games', 'Committed to Hindutva': Uddhav Thackeray Address Highlights
Uddhav Thackeray said that he is willing to resign as CM and Sena chief, but the rebels must demand so directly.
In his first address since the beginning of the ongoing political turmoil in the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 22 June, asserted that he "is willing to resign as CM immediately," but asked the rebels leaders and MLAs to speak to him directly and not resort to wrong means.
Thackeray also said that some people are trying to create an "illusion" that this is not Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena, adding that the party has not drifted away from the Hindutva agenda.
Here are the key highlights from the address.
"Shiv Sena is dedicated to Hindutva as Bal Thackeray had taught us. The Shiv Sena never drifted away from Hindutva."
"Some people are trying to create an illusion that this is not Bal Thackeray's Sena. What have I done to create that impression? We fought on the agenda of Hindutava in 2014 and in 2019."
"I am willing to resign as the CM immediately. But can you promise me that the next CM will be from Shiv Sena? Post doesn't matter. People consider me part of their family, this is the biggest achievement of life."
"Ready to quit even as Shiv Sena chief, but let those disgruntled MLAs come forward and demand so."
"I would have not have been so hurt and shocked if the Congress or the NCP had said that they don't want me as the CM. But, Kamal Nath ji called me yesterday, and so did Sharad Pawar ji, extending support to me. What's more disturbing is if my own people don't want me as the CM, why not say so?"
"If that was the case, why did they have to go to Surat and speak and not speak to me directly? If any of them would have said that they do not want me as the CM, I would have stepped down."
"The people that we thought were ours, were trusted Shiv Sainiks, need to be kept united. I had taken power to fulfill promises made to Bal Thackeray."
"Pawar had asked me to lead the MVA when we were forming the government in 2019, he said only I could keep the party united."
"There were complaints that I have stopped meeting people. The reason behind that was my surgery which led to a difficult few months. But the work was happening, via video conferencing or other means."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.