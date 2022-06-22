'Don't Play Games', 'Committed to Hindutva': Uddhav Thackeray Address Highlights

In his first address since the beginning of the ongoing political turmoil in the Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 22 June, asserted that he "is willing to resign as CM immediately," but asked the rebels leaders and MLAs to speak to him directly and not resort to wrong means.

Thackeray also said that some people are trying to create an "illusion" that this is not Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena, adding that the party has not drifted away from the Hindutva agenda.