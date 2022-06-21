MVA Unstable Post MLC Polls Defeat? 13 MLAs Led by Eknath Shinde 'Unreachable'

A day after all five candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Legislative Council polls in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray seems to be on shaky grounds with reports of at least 13 MLAs being "unreachable."

The MLAs, led by Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, are at a resort in Surat's Le Meridian Hotel, sources said. A large number of police personnel have reportedly been deployed outside the hotel.

The development comes amid reports of Shinde having a rift with the Shiv Sena's top leadership for a while. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has reportedly called for an urgent meeting at his residence.