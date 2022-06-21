MVA Unstable Post MLC Polls Defeat? 13 MLAs Led by Eknath Shinde 'Unreachable'
The development comes after cross-voting in the MLC polls by at least three MLAs each of the Sena and the Congress.
A day after all five candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Legislative Council polls in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray seems to be on shaky grounds with reports of at least 13 MLAs being "unreachable."
The MLAs, led by Maharashtra cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, are at a resort in Surat's Le Meridian Hotel, sources said. A large number of police personnel have reportedly been deployed outside the hotel.
The development comes amid reports of Shinde having a rift with the Shiv Sena's top leadership for a while. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has reportedly called for an urgent meeting at his residence.
MLC Polls Debacle: What Unfolded During and After
Following the defeat of the MVA in the MLC polls on Monday, Shinde and his supporters skipped the meeting that was held later in the evening at 'Varsha,' the chief minister's official residence in Mumbai and are reported to be a "unreachable" ever since.
Another meeting of the MLAs is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 12 pm today, for which the Sena leadership is actively trying to reach out to Shinde, sources said.
The BJP managed to make all its five candidates – Pravin Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre and Prasad Lad – sail through the MLC polls.
Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and the NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat.
The MVA's Dalit face Chandrakant Handore bore the brunt of cross-voting in the polls by independet candidatews and at least three MLAs each of the Shiv Sena and the Congress.
The contest was for 10 seats, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls in which the Sena-led coalition suffered a defeat.
How the Numbers Stack-Up for the MVA & the BJP
The MVA government has 169 members in the Maharashtra Assembly, 25 above the majority mark of 144. The BJP has 106 MLAs, 38 less to form the government in the state.
Following the 2019 elections, the Sena (56 MLAs), the Congress (44 MLAs), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (53 MLAs) had joined hands to come to power in the state after the Sena broke the pre-poll alliance with the BJP.
