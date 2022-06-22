'Such Agencies Don’t Affect Me': Rahul Gandhi on Questioning by ED for 5 Days

The Wayanad MP also slammed the recently announced Agnipath scheme, arguing that the government was "weakening" the armed forces.

"We should strengthen the Army, but this government is weakening it; it will have consequences during war," the former Congress chief said.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to withdraw the scheme, just like he had withdrawn the three farm laws, which had caused months of protests.

"I had said about farm laws that Modi ji will have to take them back and he did. Now, the Congress is saying Prime Minister Modi will have to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and all the youth are standing with us on this," Gandhi asserted.

He also alleged that PM Modi had "handed the country to two-three industrialists", adding that the last resort of employment in the armed forces had also been "closed".