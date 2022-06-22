'Such Agencies Don’t Affect Me': Rahul Gandhi on Questioning by ED for 5 Days
The Congress leader also said that the Centre was 'weakening' the armed forces through the Agnipath scheme.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, 22 June, that he refused to be afraid of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has questioned him for five days in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
"ED and such agencies don’t affect me, even the officers who interrogated me understood that a leader of the Congress party can’t be scared and suppressed," Gandhi said while addressing workers of the party at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday.
Gandhi also thanked workers of the party for their support during his interrogation by the ED, saying that he believed he was not alone as there were many fighting for him.
'Govt Weakening Indian Army Through Agnipath': Rahul Gandhi
The Wayanad MP also slammed the recently announced Agnipath scheme, arguing that the government was "weakening" the armed forces.
"We should strengthen the Army, but this government is weakening it; it will have consequences during war," the former Congress chief said.
He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to withdraw the scheme, just like he had withdrawn the three farm laws, which had caused months of protests.
"I had said about farm laws that Modi ji will have to take them back and he did. Now, the Congress is saying Prime Minister Modi will have to withdraw the Agnipath scheme and all the youth are standing with us on this," Gandhi asserted.
He also alleged that PM Modi had "handed the country to two-three industrialists", adding that the last resort of employment in the armed forces had also been "closed".
"They used to talk of 'one rank, one pension', now they have come up with 'no rank, no pension'," Gandhi said, adding that the Chinese were "sitting on our land", but the government was "weakening" the army.
