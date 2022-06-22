'Upset Over Cong, NCP's Style of Working, Not With Sena': Rebel Maharashtra MLAs

Bhumare, who is also a minister in the state's Cabinet, said that as a people's representative, it was his job to address grievances.

"What else do I need in life. But, as a people's representative, I need to address the grievances of my people. I could not do it properly because of these two alliance partners," the leader said.

Another dissident leader named Sanjay Shirsath told a TV channel that 35 Sena MLAs were in Guwahati, adding that more were scheduled to join in the evening.

"A couple of more MLAs will join us by today evening. We also have the support of three independent MLAs," the MLA said.