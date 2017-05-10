'She Was a Strong Person': Delhi Police Officers Who Cracked Nirbhaya Case

“She was a strong person, and whatever happened in the bus she explained word-by-word. Because of her dying declaration, the perpetrators got convicted.”

In December 2012, Rajender Singh was in-charge of a special task force in Delhi, when he was called by the then-DCP Chhaya Sharma to immediately rush to Munirka in south Delhi. A 23-year-old woman had been brutally gang raped – and Singh was asked to report to the hospital where she was and immediately start the investigation.

It was a crime which shook the nation.

Two key investigators out of the 41-member team of Delhi Police officers speak to The Quint about how they cracked the Nirbhaya case and the intense pressure to solve the crime.