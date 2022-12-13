ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Nirbhaya Protests – and Demand For Change in Rape Laws
The Nirbhaya gang rape brought thousands out onto the streets in Delhi, Mumbai, and every other part of India.
On 17 December 2012, India woke up to the news of the gruesome gang rape of a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in Southwest Delhi. The widespread outrage over the brutal crime gave rise to unprecedented protests over the weeks that followed. As we near the 10-year anniversary of the historic 'Nirbhaya' protests that led to amendment of laws on crimes against women, here's a glimpse of the December 2012 demonstrations.
