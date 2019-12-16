Nirbhaya Convicts: Who Are They and What Were They Charged With?

16 December 2019 will mark the 7th anniversary of the infamous Nirbhaya rape and murder case. In December 2012, a physiotherapy intern was gang raped and tortured in a bus in which she was travelling with her friend. The incident shook the entire nation, causing outrage on the streets of New Delhi. Thirteen days later, on 29 December 2012, she succumbed to her injuries.

Six people, including a juvenile, were accused of this heinous act. Of these, four of them were convicted by a trial court on 10 September 2013. The conviction was upheld by Delhi High Court on 13 March 2014 and subsequently by Supreme Court on 5 May 2017.