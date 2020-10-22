Maharashtra: Farms Flooded, Crops Wasted, Farmers Seek Govt Relief

In Vidarbha’s Nagpur division alone, 63 hectares of crops have been destroyed out of the 19 lakh hectares sown. In western Vidarbha, 50,000 hectares of crops were wasted out of the 30 lakh hectares sown this season.

“I was expecting to get Rs 2-3 lakh worth produce this time, but that won't happen. The rains were excessive and that has damaged the crops. I am worried about the Rs 40,000 loan that I have taken from Bank of Maharashtra. How will I repay it? The minimal help that I will get from the government won't suffice. I am worried how I will repay the bank loan and also the money that I have borrowed from others”, said farmer Madhukar Kolhe.

The overflowing Shahpur dam in Akola district, left acres of fields submerged under water. Dinesh Boche lost half an acre of his crops due to the deluge.