Playing With Fire: Why Punjab’s Farmers Are Forced to Burn Stubble

(This video has been republished from The Quint’s archives as Delhi’s air pollution levels are set to spike in the coming days with Punjab and Haryana’s farmers burning stubble in their fields. It was originally published in October 2018.)

As smoke billows out of his charred paddy field, Kartar Singh settles down by the elevated edge to explain the desperation that he and those like him face. “For us, there’s no alternative to stubble burning,” the 60-year-old says.

Singh hails from Rama village in Punjab’s Moga district and has an outstanding farm loan of Rs 10 lakh. He has no money to buy expensive machines or employ labour to dispose the residual straws. The only option available to small farmers of his ilk is much cheaper, and doesn’t cost more than Rs 500.