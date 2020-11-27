Love Jihad: UP Govt vs The Constitution, Secular India Must Win 

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan par ab UP ke ‘Love-Jihad’ ordinance aur desh ke kanoon ki seedhi takkar hone ja rahi hai!

A direct battle between the Uttar Pradesh ordinance on so-called ‘Love Jihad’ and the law of the land, is about to unfold. And we, the public, must pay attention and inform ourselves about this, because, at stake, are some of our basic rights – our right to choose a life partner, our right to life and liberty!

The UP government has passed an ordinance to deal with alleged forced religious conversion for the sake of marriage, following up on CM Adityanath’s stated intent of tackling the imaginary concept of ‘love jihad’ – with strict punishments.