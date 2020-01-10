Listen to the Bhojpuri Version of Faiz’s Nazm – ‘Hum Dekhenge’

Faiz Ahmad Faiz's famous nazm (song) 'Hum Dekhenge' has been at the centre of controversy during the pan-India anti-CAA protests.

The Bhojpuri version of the nazm is also going viral on social media. The song has been able to hold on to the essence it was originally published in.



Bhojpuri is mainly spoken in the eastern parts of the country – Bihar, UP.