Faiz Row in IIT Kanpur Sparked by ‘Gau Rakshak’ Faculty Member

But who filed the complaint against these students, who were simply marching on campus in silence with the ‘hands-up’ gesture, in solidarity with their counterparts in Delhi and Aligarh?

A faculty member, Vashimant Sharma, along with 15 students filed a complaint for organising a protest despite Section 144 being in force in Kanpur that day. Sharma was particularly irked at the recital of Faiz’s poem, ‘Hum Dekhenge’ by students at the culmination of the march.